19-year-old arrested in shooting that injured man in Deltona, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man has been arrested in a January shooting that injured a man outside a Deltona home, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Jeremiah Fuller is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon/ammo by a person declared delinquent in Volusia County.

Deputies responded to a house in the 2300 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road on Jan. 16 where they found a 19-year-old man shot in the leg. The man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The sheriff’s office said “deputies were met with inconsistent information and lack of cooperation from parties on scene” but were later able to identify Fuller as a suspect.

Officials said Fuller was already in the Volusia County jail on unrelated charges.