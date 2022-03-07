Overturned semitrailer creates delays on SR-408 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A semitrailer overturned Monday morning in a fiery crash that is creating delays on State Road 408 in Orange County.
The crash happened on S.R. 408, just east of Florida Turnpike, according to News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero.
There are delays in both directions of S.R. 408. According to Florida 511, all westbound lanes were blocked as of 8:50 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.
** MAJOR CRASH **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) March 7, 2022
SR-408 EAST OF TURNPIKE
- Delays in both direction
- Semi truck rollover and on fire pic.twitter.com/2tfcbpCz2O