Overturned semitrailer creates delays on SR-408 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A semitrailer overturned Monday morning in a fiery crash that is creating delays on State Road 408 in Orange County.

The crash happened on S.R. 408, just east of Florida Turnpike, according to News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero.

There are delays in both directions of S.R. 408. According to Florida 511, all westbound lanes were blocked as of 8:50 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.