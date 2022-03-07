77º

Overturned semitrailer creates delays on SR-408 in Orange County

Crash happens just east of Florida Turnpike

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Orange County, Florida's Turnpike
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A semitrailer overturned Monday morning in a fiery crash that is creating delays on State Road 408 in Orange County.

The crash happened on S.R. 408, just east of Florida Turnpike, according to News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero.

There are delays in both directions of S.R. 408. According to Florida 511, all westbound lanes were blocked as of 8:50 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

