Gov. Ron DeSantis promises continued aid to families displaced by wildfires

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promised $6.1 million to families displaced by ongoing wildfires in the Florida Panhandle.

In a press conference Tuesday, DeSantis said families would be given the opportunity to get on their feet through the Community Services Block Grant Program along with the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

[TRENDING: Videos show flooding in EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios after rainy night in Orlando | LISTEN: Alaska Airlines flight relays potential threat to Orlando Air Traffic Control | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to DeSantis, the money would help families pay for food, temporary housing, daycare costs, transportation and repair costs.

The government will also be activating the Business Damage Assessment Survey to provide aid to local businesses impacted by the fires.

“It’s important for every impacted business to fill this out to determine if the entire community is eligible for low interest loans and grants,” DeSantis said.

Over the weekend, 1,100 residents were evacuated from homes in Bay County, Florida. But officials gave the approval Monday for about 600 residents to return after one of the fires was 50% contained.

Evacuation orders are still in place for Bear Creek and Calhoun County.