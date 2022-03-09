🔓Ride water slides, earn points for free food and merch at Island H2O Water Park

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee is reopening for the season just in time for spring break.

It’s Central Florida’s newest water park, opening in 2019.

“We’re the most technologically advanced water park in Florida,” Director of Sales and Marketing Todd Andrus said.

Visitors get a waterproof wristband that they can pair with Island H2O’s mobile app to customize their experience.

“They can choose what music they want to hear in the slides and what color patterns they’d like to see in the slides when they ride. What’s cool is they can earn points and trade them in for free merchandise and free food,” Andrus said.

You can also use your wristband to access photos and videos taken on the water slides and selfie stations.

Island H2O has attractions and areas for kids and an adult-only pool. You can also rent cabanas that offer food and beverage service.

Joel Warren, a father of two boys, said he loves the slides that the entire family can enjoy, especially ones where you can race to the bottom.

“If you weigh the most, you’re probably the fastest, so I’m currently undefeated,” said Warren.

As for his kids Dawson and Landon, they are quite the dare devils enjoying the slides that tower over the park.

“It’s really scary and exciting. When you drop down you get that feeling of ‘oh, I’m falling,’” said nine-year-old Dawson.

“Hashtag Heights is my favorite ride. I love going up the wall and it feels like you’re just going to die going down,’” said 12-year-old Landon.

For a more relaxing experience, there’s a wave pool and lazy river. The park also staffs lifeguards that are posted at all of the attractions.

Island H2O Water Park will re-open to guests beginning Saturday, March 12, 2022. In celebration of the park’s re-opening, the first family in line on March 12 will receive a free cabana for the day, and the first 25 guests to enter, will receive a return ticket to come back any day in the 2022 season.