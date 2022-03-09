🔓 Win a family 4-pack of tickets to Island H2O Water Park

75º

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The weather is heating up and we have a contest that will help keep you cool.

News 6 has three family 4-pack of tickets to Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee to giveaway to its Insiders.

The contest runs from 8 a.m. March 9 to 12 p.m. on March 15.

Island H2O opens for the season on March 12. Winning the tickets would be perfect timing for some spring break fun.

The water park says on its website it “combines refreshing family fun with cutting-edge technology to provide guests with a unique, immersive and interactive experience.

For more information on Island H2O, click here.

