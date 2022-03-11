IRS offering free walk-in help on taxes at Maitland location

ORLANDO, Fla. – The IRS has set up special hours at its taxpayer assistance center in Maitland Saturday, March 12, with no appointment required.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can walk in for assistance with all services routinely offered at the center, except for making cash payments.

IRS spokeswoman Alejandra Castro told News 6 the goal this year is to review and deliver tax refunds in” 21 days or less” after taxes have been filed.

“We know they need help, we know they need answers, we know they’re frustrated,” Castro said. “This is our way of letting them know we care and want to work with them.”

The center is located at 850 Trafalgar Court and will offer the following services:

The IRS has already issued 30 million tax refunds estimated to be worth more than $103 billion. The average tax refund of the 30 million stands at $3,473, according to the IRS.

You can visit the IRS website for tools and information on these topics and many others.

For claimants still trying to access a 1099-G, the Department of Economic Opportunity said they can be found in the claimant’s Reemployment Assistance Inbox.

