Orlando man given 15-year sentence for touching teens at Disney World

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man who was arrested in October 2019 for inappropriately touching multiple underage girls at Walt Disney World theme parks was sentenced March 1 to 15-years in prison, court records show.

James Anthony Jones, 53, was also designated a sex offender, records show.

Jones was picked out of a crowd by Disney cast members, trespassed and arrested after touching a child in a store and another during a ride’s preshow earlier the same day.

A mother later came forward to Orange County deputies saying Jones touched her 13-year-old daughter three separate times the month prior in the queue of a ride at another Disney theme park.

A credit for 867 days will apply to Jones’ sentence, records show.