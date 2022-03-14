NASA prepares for rollout of Artemis moon rocket at Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA is preparing to roll out its Space Launch System rocket this week for a critical test of its engine.

The space agency is planning to roll out the rocket for the first time at 6 p.m. Thursday to run integrated testing on it and the Orion capsule at the Kennedy Space Center. The rocket is for NASA’s Artemis I mission, the first SLS uncrewed launch around the moon.

According to News 6 partner Florida Today, if all goes according to plan, the 322-foot rocket will be fueled at pad 39B while engineers run through what is essentially a mock countdown. It will then spend about a month on the pad during the prep, test, and post-test phases, then roll back to the VAB for final work.

“There’s no one specific thing. We just have a lot of things that we need to close out. It’s a big vehicle. It’s a lot of instrumentation that needs to be finished and prepared for the final closeout activities,” said Tom Whitmeyer, deputy associate administrator for exploration systems development at NASA.

#ICYMI - The Space Launch System rocket and @NASA_Orion spacecraft will roll out on March 17 for the wet dress rehearsal test. Preparations continue inside and outside the Vehicle Assembly Building at @NASAKennedy.



The Artemis program is the long-awaited NASA program to take Americans back to the moon and beyond, possibly to Mars.

If the first mission is successful, it will be followed by a crewed test mission that will orbit the moon. If that mission is successful, Artemis III’s goal will be to land on the moon.

NASA is holding a live teleconference Monday at 5 p.m. and News 6 will stream it live at the top of this story.