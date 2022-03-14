66º

Local News

NASA prepares for rollout of Artemis moon rocket at Kennedy Space Center

Rollout scheduled to take place Thursday evening

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Space, Space News, Artemis 1, Space Launch System, NASA, Artemis, Moon, Mars

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA is preparing to roll out its Space Launch System rocket this week for a critical test of its engine.

The space agency is planning to roll out the rocket for the first time at 6 p.m. Thursday to run integrated testing on it and the Orion capsule at the Kennedy Space Center. The rocket is for NASA’s Artemis I mission, the first SLS uncrewed launch around the moon.

[TRENDING: Flights delayed, canceled at Orlando International Airport, leaving thousands stranded | Here’s where you can get your National Pi Day deals | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to News 6 partner Florida Today, if all goes according to plan, the 322-foot rocket will be fueled at pad 39B while engineers run through what is essentially a mock countdown. It will then spend about a month on the pad during the prep, test, and post-test phases, then roll back to the VAB for final work.

“There’s no one specific thing. We just have a lot of things that we need to close out. It’s a big vehicle. It’s a lot of instrumentation that needs to be finished and prepared for the final closeout activities,” said Tom Whitmeyer, deputy associate administrator for exploration systems development at NASA.

The Artemis program is the long-awaited NASA program to take Americans back to the moon and beyond, possibly to Mars.

If the first mission is successful, it will be followed by a crewed test mission that will orbit the moon. If that mission is successful, Artemis III’s goal will be to land on the moon.

NASA is holding a live teleconference Monday at 5 p.m. and News 6 will stream it live at the top of this story.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email