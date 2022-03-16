Vote: Florida therapy horse in running to be next Cadbury bunny

Florida therapy horse could be the next Cadbury bunny.

A Florida therapy horse is in the running to be the next Cadbury bunny in this year’s bunny tryout contest.

Sweetheart, who lives in High Springs, is one of 10 animals competing for the coveted Easter title.

The winning “bunny” will be featured in Cadbury’s classic Easter commercial and receive $5,000.

According to Cadbury’s website, Sweetheart provided comfort to survivors of the Pulse nightclub attack.

Sweetheart’s voting page said, “Sweet therapy horse Sweetheart brings love to thousands of patients inside children’s and veterans hospitals across the country each year. She comforted survivors and first responders of the tragedies at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT, the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, SC, the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, FL, the tornado survivors of Moore, OK and many more.”

Cadbury says on its website that it is donating $5,000 to the ASPCA, along with an additional $5,000 donation for every 5,000 incremental votes (up to a total of $20,000).

