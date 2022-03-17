4-year-old killed, 5-year-old injured when SUV crashes in Florida day care playground, FHP says

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl was killed and a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured when a car crashed into a Florida day care, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the two girls were hit by an SUV that went into the playground area of the day care in Arcadia, Florida.

According to a crash report, a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old Tampa woman traveled off the road, hit a curb and street sign before traveling over the sidewalk and crashing into the school’s fence.

The Jeep continued into the playground and hit wooden support posts and playground equipment, FHP said. The vehicle then hit the two girls before hitting a tree and coming to a stop.

Troopers said the 4-year-old was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead and the 5-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver had minor injuries and was arrested for not having a valid driver’s license.

The crash remains under investigation.