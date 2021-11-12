WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 over 2 adults, 4 children injured in Orange County day care van crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two adults and four children were injured after a crash involving a day care van on Friday afternoon, Orange County fire officials said.

The incident occurred around 3:57 p.m. at South Alafaya Trail and Avalon Boulevard in east Orange County.

According to a tweet from Orange County Fire Rescue, the van belongs to Kids R Kids Daycare in Waterford Lakes.

Auto vs Daycare van at S Alafaya and Avalon Park. 6 patients. 2 adults, 4 pediatric. 3 ALS 3 BLS — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) November 12, 2021

Fire officials said none of the occupants from the day care van were transported.

The Florida Highway Patrol said this crash remains under investigation.