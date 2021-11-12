Orange County deputies investigating death near Downey Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies launched a death investigation after responding to a man down call Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they responded to the 9800 block of Downey Cove Drive around 8:41 a.m.

A man believed to be in his 40s was found dead during the investigation in a wooded area near Downey Park, a police release shows.

No other information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back here for updates.