77º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Orange County deputies investigating death near Downey Park

This is an ongoing investigation, detectives said

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crime
Crime scene tape. (Generic) (Pexels)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies launched a death investigation after responding to a man down call Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they responded to the 9800 block of Downey Cove Drive around 8:41 a.m.

[TRENDING: Winter, star of ‘Dolphin Tale’ movies, dies during treatment | Disney executives are already making the move to Florida from California | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A man believed to be in his 40s was found dead during the investigation in a wooded area near Downey Park, a police release shows.

No other information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email