Orange County expanding Barnett Park vaccination site for children 5 to 11

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is now expanding its vaccination site at Barnett Park to include hours geared toward providing jabs for children in the newly approved 5 to 11-year-old age range.

The Barnett Park site will now offer the children’s vaccinations on Saturdays and Sundays only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The vaccinations children will begin on Saturday, Nov. 13, according to a news release.

Preregistration and appointments are required through the CDR Maguire Patient Portal, which can be found here, prior to arrival at the testing site, the county said. A parent or guardian must be present at the time of vaccination.

Barnett Park has established an indoor space at the administration building on site, the release said, inside the building will be in the Marlin Room. This room is equipped for the vaccine to be administered with the comfort and safety of children and families in mind, Orange County said.

Barnett Park will continue offering testing, vaccinations and boosters for adults seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.