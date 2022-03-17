Man who shot at Marion deputies may be naked, hiding in woods, sheriff’s office says

Marion County deputies are currently searching for a potentially armed man believed to be Daniel Robbins.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a man who opened fire on deputies after they responded to a domestic incident Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they responded to the 10000 block of NW 215th Lane Road in Micanopy for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, detectives said a man, identified as Daniel Robbins, shot at them.

According to the sheriff’s office, none of the responding deputies were hit, but Robbins has not been located.

Deputies said he is thought to be hiding, possibly naked with multiple firearms, in a nearby home or in the woods near the location of the attack.

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies had searched the suspect’s home and had still not located him.

Deputies urge anyone who sees Robbins or someone acting suspiciously to call 911 immediately.

They also advise no one to approach this individual, who is considered armed and dangerous.