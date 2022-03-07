Man who sexually abused child in Marion County arrested after 10 years on the run, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man who has been on the run for 10 years after sexually abusing a girl has been arrested in Connecticut, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Benjamin Quinn, 37, was arrested in Bethlehem, Connecticut Saturday. Investigators said Quinn was living on a farm there under the name “Michael Waters.”

Deputies said they first began investigating Quinn in 2012. According to the release, Quinn had been abusing the victim for two years prior, starting when she was 10 years old.

The victim told her family, who then confronted Quinn, deputies said. The man then ran from the area, leaving a note apologizing for the abuse, claiming he was sick and saying he needed help, investigators said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was eventually able to track Quinn down to the farm where he was living, according to the release.

Quinn is being held in Connecticut while he awaits extradition back to Marion County.

He faces two counts of sexual battery on a person under 12 years of age.