1 man arrested, others on the run after home invasion in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies nabbed one man and are looking for several others after a violent home invasion in Micanopy, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Ganser, 48, was arrested Monday night in the woods near the home that was broken into along NW 123rd Court, deputies said.

Investigators said a man and a woman came home Monday evening after dinner when Ganser and several other men, all wearing masks and gloves, barged into their living room threatening the couple with guns. Deputies believe Ganser and the other men may have been broken in prior to the couple returning home.

The man and the woman were bound with black duct tape, deputies said. The men beat one of the victims and dragged the other into the bathroom to question them, according to the release.

Deputies said the men eventually tried to leave the home in one of the victims’ vehicles but crashed it on the property when law enforcement arrived. The men then ran away on foot, but the sheriff’s office helicopter was able to track down Ganser.

He faces a charge of robbery with a firearm, armed burglary with a battery and kidnapping.

Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to call 352-369-6715.