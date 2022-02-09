58º

Deputies investigate shooting that injured 1 in Marion County

Incident occurred near Juniper Loop Court and Juniper Road

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Marion County deputies said the shooting near Juniper Loop Court and Juniper Road left one injured. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one injured Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. near Juniper Loop Court and Juniper Road in Marion County, deputies said.

Investigators said they found one injured victim, who was then transported to the hospital.

Deputies said a lockdown was placed on Legacy Elementary School as a precaution and has since been lifted.

An increased law enforcement presence is in the area.

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.

