🔓Dragons take over Leu Gardens for ‘hidden treasure quest’

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tranquil and peaceful Harry P. Leu Gardens has been taken over by dragons.

“The whole thing is themed around dragons, castles, knights and the whole idea behind it is the magic,” Marketing Coordinator Tracy Micciche said.

It’s part of the Dragons: Hidden Treasure Quest. The experience will take you right into a mystical world. Visitors use a map to embark on a journey. The goal is to find the hidden treasure.

“We noticed that people liked to come out here and be active and look for things, that’s how it all started,” Micciche said.

The map will guide you around the botanical gardens, pointing you to different artifacts.

“You’ll see things like a knight’s helmet, a wizard’s staff a book of spells, including a dragon’s nest,” Micciche said.

Each artifact has a corresponding dragon medallion hidden in plain sight, revealing a letter.

You’ll collect all the letters and unscramble them to find the location of the hidden treasure. While you trek around Leu Gardens, be sure to take in all the incredible sights of the historic 50-acre botanical gardens.

“The first part of the journey takes you through the tropical stream garden and into the north woods where our oldest and largest collection of camellias are blooming,” Micciche said.

Camellias represent the rich history of Leu Gardens. They were the favorite of all the flowers for Harry P. Leu and his wife, Mary Jane. The two purchased the property in 1936, traveling the world and bringing back plants and seeds for their garden. The property was passed on to the City of Orlando by the couple in 1961. The Leu legacy living on through the botanical garden now open to the public.

“They traveled the world, they brought back plants and we want to share their love with everybody else. What Mr. Leu truly wanted was a botanical garden. We’ve added over the years with more than 40 collections on property, some one-of-a-kind,” Micciche said.

Staff at Leu Gardens are hoping events like the dragons hidden treasure quest will attract kids and teens. Encouraging them to journey through nature while learning about history.

Children’s tickets are $10 and adult tickets are $15. Leu Gardens staff encourage visitors wear comfortable clothing and shoes. You can also bring your own water to stay hydrated. The event runs through April 1.

Free daytime admission days at Leu Gardens (admission is free all day, no entry after 4 p.m.):

April 4, 2022

May 2, 2022

June 6, 2022

July 4, 2022