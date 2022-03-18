Hop over to ICON Park for Easter Bunny Garden experience

ORLANDO, Fla. – Step into ICON Park’s bunny garden starting next week for family photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny Garden Experience is returning to Icon Park for the last weekend in March and then running April 2-16. The photo opportunities will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

[TRENDING: Do you use someone else’s Netflix password? New test will charge for sharing | DeSantis backs pilots suing CDC over mask mandate on airplanes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“In addition to their beautiful photos, every child that visits the Easter Bunny will receive a special souvenir button they can display for a complimentary ride on The Wheel. Additional tickets can be purchased with a 50 percent discount for all of the Easter Bunny’s guests,” a release said.

The large observation wheel opened in 2015, giving visitors a bird’s eye view of Orlando 400 feet in the air. The capsules move a slow 1 mile-per-hour allowing guests to enjoy beverages during the ride.

This garden experience is put on by the same group that offers the Santa Workshop Experience at Icon Park.

ICON park recently announced a new spring offer, which includes access to the park’s top attractions and dining and shopping discounts.