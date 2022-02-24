Flavors of ICON Park: Entertainment destination debuts new foodie walking tour

Sloppy Joe's is one of the eight restaurants featured in ICON Park's foodie walking tour.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – For food lovers who crave a little bit of everything, Orange County’s ICON Park is hosting its own foodie walking tour every Tuesday night.

Flavors of ICON Park Foodie Walking Tour will feature eight different restaurants and include a ride on The Wheel, the area’s signature attraction.

The tour includes food and beverage samples from the following eateries: Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, Sloppy Joe’s, Tin & Taco, Brick & Fire Pizza, Sandwich Station and Chicken On Fire, Let’s Jess Bake and iCafe Dé Paris.

“ICON Park has always been dedicated to providing unique and memorable experiences for our guests. We’re proud to be the home of the first and only food hall in the Orlando Entertainment District,” Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of ICON Park, said in a news release. “The Flavors of ICON Park Foodie Walking Tour will add another exciting layer of entertainment for our guests.”

Guests who return to one of the featured restaurants at the end of the tour will also receive a 10% discount, ICON Park officials said.

The tour departs at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and lasts anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours. Guests can check in at 6:20 p.m. at the Wheelhouse and are required to make reservations in advance.

To purchase tickets, which are $65 per guest, click here.

