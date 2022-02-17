🔒Restaurants to try for those new to Orlando area, according to Orlando Foodie Forum

Newcomers to any city are often looking for restaurant recommendations.

A local Facebook group called Orland Foodie Forum recently had a post where members shared and voted on restaurants that newbies to Orlando must try. And we’ve taken the suggestions and compiled them into this list.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast.

Whether you’re new to the area or not, here are some Central Florida restaurants a group of foodies thinks you should try — listed in order of popularity:

Linda’s La Cantina - A steak house that’s been serving Orlando since 1947 according to its website. Its located in Orlando at 4721 E. Colonial Drive.

Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Café - Hollerbach’s prides itself on “providing guests with an authentic German food, beverage and entertainment experience at the place where Gemütlichkeit happens.” It’s located in downtown Sanford at 205 East 1st St..

Se7en Bites - Having been featured on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives with Guy Fieri, Se7en Bites “specializes in nostalgic southern comfort foods, with a modern twist.” It’s located in Orlando at 617 North Primrose Drive.

Domu - The fast-casual ramen shop has two locations in Orlando.

Beefy King - Serving roast beef sandwiches locally for 40 years, Beefy King is a legendary restaurant that features a “mouthwatering selection of roast beef, ham, turkey, pastrami, corned beef, BBQ beef and BBQ pork sandwiches all served hot, fresh and made to order.” It’s located at 424 North Bumby Ave. in Orlando.

Lee & Rick’s Oysters - According to its website, Lee & Rick’s Oysters is a shucking bar and was the “first restaurant of its kind to be opened in Central Florida.” You can find it at 5621 Old Winter Garden Road in Orlando.

Pom Poms Teahouse & Sandwicheria - It’s a place where east meets west with Pom Poms offering “themed gourmet sandwiches plus a unique blend of authentic side salads and a wide variety of loose leaf teas and a delicious array of sweets.” It’s located at 67 North Bumby Ave. in Orlando.

Pig Floyd’s Urban Barbakoa - Located at 1326 North Mills Ave. in Orlando, customers at Pig Floyd’s experience “cultural influences combined with traditional fire, smoke, and pit methods to create vibrant, delicious BBQ.”

Prato - According to its website, Prato “celebrates cuisine from Italy’s rich culinary landscape, seamlessly blending Italian classics with modern techniques and seasonal ingredients.” You can find it at 124 North Park Ave. in Winter Park.

Yellow Dog Eats - At Yellow Dog Eats guests can select from “sandwiches, salads, barbeque and daily specials” which are all originals from the “imaginative mind of your humble proprietor, Chef Fish Morgan.” You can find it in Gotha at 1236 Hempel Ave. or in New Smyrna Beach at 147 Canal St.

Maxine’s on Shine - Serving up “fresh seafood, pastas, meat, nightly features and amazing desserts,” Maxine’s on Shine is located at 337 North Shine Ave. in Orlando.

Some honorable mentions include: