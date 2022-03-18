89º

WEATHER ALERT

Features

ICON Park announces new pass, includes access to attractions, dining discounts

The ICON Park Play Pass will cost $74.99 per pass

Guilherme Hiray Leal

Tags: ICON Park, The Wheel, Orange County, Theme Parks, Orlando Attractions
ICON Park announced the Play Pass, which includes access to attractions and discounts at eateries. (ICON Park)

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park announced a new spring offer which includes access to the park’s top attractions and dining and shopping discounts.

The ICON Park Play Pass will cost $74.99 per pass, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Do you use someone else’s Netflix password? New test will charge for sharing | DeSantis backs pilots suing CDC over mask mandate on airplanes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Guests with the ICON Park Play Pass will receive one-time entry to multiple attractions, including:

  • The Wheel at ICON Park
  • Museum of Illusions Orlando
  • Madame Tussauds Orlando
  • SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium
  • Pearl Express Train
  • 7D Dark Ride Adventure
  • $5 play card at In The Game ICON Park

Play Pass holders will receive up to 20% off at eateries such as Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips and Blake Shelton’s Ole Red. Adults will also get access to exclusive all-day happy hours at The Wheelhouse Bar, The Lawn Bar and The Sky Bar.

The pass will also give up to 25% off retailers, including Build-A-Bear, Breathe, Sunglass Boutique and The Wheelhouse Gift Shop.

The ICON Park Play Pass is valid for 30 days after purchase, meaning guests will have the option to access all attractions in one day or spread throughout the month.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Gui Leal started with ClickOrlando.com in January 2022.

email