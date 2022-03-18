ICON Park announces new pass, includes access to attractions, dining discounts

ICON Park announced the Play Pass, which includes access to attractions and discounts at eateries.

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park announced a new spring offer which includes access to the park’s top attractions and dining and shopping discounts.

The ICON Park Play Pass will cost $74.99 per pass, according to a news release.

Guests with the ICON Park Play Pass will receive one-time entry to multiple attractions, including:

The Wheel at ICON Park

Museum of Illusions Orlando

Madame Tussauds Orlando

SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium

Pearl Express Train

7D Dark Ride Adventure

$5 play card at In The Game ICON Park

Play Pass holders will receive up to 20% off at eateries such as Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips and Blake Shelton’s Ole Red. Adults will also get access to exclusive all-day happy hours at The Wheelhouse Bar, The Lawn Bar and The Sky Bar.

The pass will also give up to 25% off retailers, including Build-A-Bear, Breathe, Sunglass Boutique and The Wheelhouse Gift Shop.

The ICON Park Play Pass is valid for 30 days after purchase, meaning guests will have the option to access all attractions in one day or spread throughout the month.

