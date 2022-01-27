Sip n’ Savor event returns to ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park is bringing back its Sip ‘n Savor event for a fourth year of food and fun.

The event, which has free admission, is set for Saturday, Jan. 29 from noon to 5 p.m., according to a news release.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

“Throughout the event, guests can relax on The Lawn while enjoying samples of popular items from select tenant partners,” the release reads. “Pair your eats with a refreshing beverage from one of ICON Park’s bars located conveniently throughout the entertainment complex.”

Guests who purchase a plate for $7 will also get a 50% discount on tickets to ride The Wheel during the event.

The restaurants participating in Sip ‘n Savor include:

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Shake Shack

Tapa Toro

The Wheelhouse Market Food Hall

Sloppy Joe’s

Buffalo Wild Wings

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Ad