Sip n’ Savor event returns to ICON Park

Free admission event enters 4th year

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ICON Park's The Wheel (ICON Park)

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park is bringing back its Sip ‘n Savor event for a fourth year of food and fun.

The event, which has free admission, is set for Saturday, Jan. 29 from noon to 5 p.m., according to a news release.

“Throughout the event, guests can relax on The Lawn while enjoying samples of popular items from select tenant partners,” the release reads. “Pair your eats with a refreshing beverage from one of ICON Park’s bars located conveniently throughout the entertainment complex.”

Guests who purchase a plate for $7 will also get a 50% discount on tickets to ride The Wheel during the event.

The restaurants participating in Sip ‘n Savor include:

  • Carrabba’s Italian Grill
  • Shake Shack
  • Tapa Toro
  • The Wheelhouse Market Food Hall
  • Sloppy Joe’s
  • Buffalo Wild Wings

Flyer for Sip 'n Savor event (ICON Park)

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

