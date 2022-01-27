Sip n’ Savor event returns to ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park is bringing back its Sip ‘n Savor event for a fourth year of food and fun.
The event, which has free admission, is set for Saturday, Jan. 29 from noon to 5 p.m., according to a news release.
“Throughout the event, guests can relax on The Lawn while enjoying samples of popular items from select tenant partners,” the release reads. “Pair your eats with a refreshing beverage from one of ICON Park’s bars located conveniently throughout the entertainment complex.”
Guests who purchase a plate for $7 will also get a 50% discount on tickets to ride The Wheel during the event.
The restaurants participating in Sip ‘n Savor include:
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill
- Shake Shack
- Tapa Toro
- The Wheelhouse Market Food Hall
- Sloppy Joe’s
- Buffalo Wild Wings
