Assemble your own: McDonald’s is selling fan-made menu hacks

McDonald’s is taking a cue from fans and switching up its menu.

Starting Jan. 31, for a limited time, McDonald’s is offering four menu hacks on its app and in-stores.

They include the Hash Brown McMuffin, which is a Sausage McMuffin but with hash browns instead of bread.

A Crunchy Double, which is nuggets inserted into a Double Cheeseburger.

The Land, Air, & Sea combines a chicken sandwich, a Big Mac, and a Filet-O-Fish in one bun.

Lastly, Surf + Turf puts together a Double Cheeseburger and a Filet-O-Fish.

For these hacks, McDonald’s is selling the ingredients separately, so you have to assemble them yourself.