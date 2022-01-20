Orlando Beer Week starts on Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Beer Week is set to kick off in the city’s Milk District on Saturday.
The week of events dedicated to Orlando’s craft beer scene runs from Jan. 22 - 29, according to the Milk District Main Street organization’s website.
“Orlando Beer Week is a brewery-led week full of exciting events, beer releases, and a warm sense of community,” the webpage reads. “Milk District Breweries, restaurants, and bars are celebrating BIG as we serve Orlando-brewed beer throughout the District.”
Participating businesses include:
- À la cart
- Bad As’s Sandwich
- Barley and Vine biergarten
- District Dive
- Market on South
- Milkhouse
- MX Taco
- Pom Pom’s Teahouse and Sandwicheria
- Se7enbites
- Sideward Brewing Co.
- Sportstown Billiards
- Tasty Takeover
- The Nook on Robinson
- Whippoorwill Beer House and Package Store