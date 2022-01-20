76º

Orlando Beer Week starts on Saturday

Week of events runs Jan. 22 - 29

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Beer tap (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Beer Week is set to kick off in the city’s Milk District on Saturday.

The week of events dedicated to Orlando’s craft beer scene runs from Jan. 22 - 29, according to the Milk District Main Street organization’s website.

“Orlando Beer Week is a brewery-led week full of exciting events, beer releases, and a warm sense of community,” the webpage reads. “Milk District Breweries, restaurants, and bars are celebrating BIG as we serve Orlando-brewed beer throughout the District.”

Participating businesses include:

  • À la cart
  • Bad As’s Sandwich
  • Barley and Vine biergarten
  • District Dive
  • Market on South
  • Milkhouse
  • MX Taco
  • Pom Pom’s Teahouse and Sandwicheria
  • Se7enbites
  • Sideward Brewing Co.
  • Sportstown Billiards
  • Tasty Takeover
  • The Nook on Robinson
  • Whippoorwill Beer House and Package Store

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

