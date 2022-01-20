Orlando Beer Week starts on Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Beer Week is set to kick off in the city’s Milk District on Saturday.

The week of events dedicated to Orlando’s craft beer scene runs from Jan. 22 - 29, according to the Milk District Main Street organization’s website.

“Orlando Beer Week is a brewery-led week full of exciting events, beer releases, and a warm sense of community,” the webpage reads. “Milk District Breweries, restaurants, and bars are celebrating BIG as we serve Orlando-brewed beer throughout the District.”

Participating businesses include: