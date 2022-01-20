71º

Local News

New York-based fresh&co opens first Florida location in Orlando

Orlando location sits at 7728 W. Sand Lake Road

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Food, Business, Florida Foodie, .Orlando, Orange County
Avocado BLT from fresh&co (fresh&co)

ORLANDO, Fla. – New York-based, fast-casual chain fresh&co opened its first Florida location in Orlando Thursday.

The Orlando location sits at 7728 W. Sand Lake Road and will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, according to a news release.

The restaurant, which first opened in 2010, boasts farm-to-table ingredients and made-to-order meals.

[TRENDING: Name of teen, charges released in shooting at Seminole High School | 45 years ago this week, snow fell in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“fresh&co prides itself on partnering with local farmers, and even has its own fresh&co farm in Long Island,” a news release reads.

The company started in 2010 in New York, where most of its restaurants are located. It also has locations in Connecticut and New Jersey.

“For more than a decade, we’ve been proud to provide New York residents with a diverse, chef-inspired menu full of seasonal items, many of them from our own farm,” George Tenedios, Co-Founder and CEO of fresh&co, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to bringing that same passion for making healthier food options available to Orlando residents, and we can’t wait for the local community to get a taste of it.”

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email