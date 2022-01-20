New York-based fresh&co opens first Florida location in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – New York-based, fast-casual chain fresh&co opened its first Florida location in Orlando Thursday.

The Orlando location sits at 7728 W. Sand Lake Road and will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, according to a news release.

The restaurant, which first opened in 2010, boasts farm-to-table ingredients and made-to-order meals.

“fresh&co prides itself on partnering with local farmers, and even has its own fresh&co farm in Long Island,” a news release reads.

The company started in 2010 in New York, where most of its restaurants are located. It also has locations in Connecticut and New Jersey.

“For more than a decade, we’ve been proud to provide New York residents with a diverse, chef-inspired menu full of seasonal items, many of them from our own farm,” George Tenedios, Co-Founder and CEO of fresh&co, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to bringing that same passion for making healthier food options available to Orlando residents, and we can’t wait for the local community to get a taste of it.”

