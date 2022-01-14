Black Rooster Taqueria debuts new brunch menu at location in Orlando’s Hour Glass District

ORLANDO, Fla. – Black Rooster Taqueria is debuting its brand new brunch menu exclusively at its location in Orlando’s Curry Ford neighborhood on Saturday.

The new brunch menu will only be served on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to social media posts.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The brunch menu features such Mexican and Mexican-American classics as chilaquiles, a California breakfast burrito and Huevos Rancheros. It also has some less conventional items, such as french toast flavored with dulce de leche and served with agave-habanero butter and a birria-style brisket quesadilla.

Ad

Along with the new brunch menu, the couple are looking to make some new hires. According to a Facebook post, there is a now hiring sign hanging outside of the Hour Glass District location.

[TRENDING: Florida property insurers dropping homeowners based on roofs’ age | 911 call released after DeBary woman mauled in attack | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Black Rooster owners John and Juliana Calloway opened their second location at 3097 Curry Ford Road in November.

Ad

The Calloways told the Florida Foodie podcast in February 2021 that had planned to expand Black Rooster’s menu at the Curry Ford location. the pair also hope to expand their business further in the future.

“I think we just want to try to continue to grow our company,” John Calloway said during the Florida Foodie interview. “Keep being a part of the community and involved with Orlando and, down the road, open up another location or two.”

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: