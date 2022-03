ESPN announcers Pam Ward and Stephanie White protested Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill during the Central Florida-Florida NCAA Women’s Tournament basketball game on Saturday.

The duo spoke out against the bill during the broadcast, saying it was “dangerous” for the LGBTQIA+Community.

Ward and White then didn’t call the game for about a minute in the third quarter to further protest the bill.

Ward and White joined other ESPN announcers and employees who protested the legislation on Friday.