Bus catches fire, burns on Powers Drive in Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. – A bus caught fire and burned Monday morning in Orange County, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a call of a bus on fire just after 9 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Powers Drive.

Responders were able to extinguish the fire, and there were no reports of injuries.

No other details, including where the bus was headed or how many were on board, have been released.