Classic car show at Daytona Turkey Run this weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona International Speedway will be hosting the 32nd Spring Daytona Turkey Run starting Friday through Sunday.

The event will bring thousands of classic cars for show and sale, in addition to arts and crafts on Artisan Alley, food and beer and a swap meet, where people can trade and collect car parts and memorabilia.

Doors open at 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and the event ends at 4 p.m. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Turkey Run is the largest combined collector car show, swap meet and car corral in the U.S., according to its official website.

The event was created in 1974 after Stu Sarjeant and his then 5-year-old son were denied entry at the 1973 Ormond Beach AACA Gaslight Parade on Thanksgiving as hot rods were not permitted.

Sarjeant and his friends created the Turkey Run so his son could have his “own parade.”

Currently, the event is held on Thanksgiving and the last weekend of March, with more than 5,000 show cars on display and 1,200 for sale.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here.