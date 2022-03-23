86º

New Smyrna Beach High student shot school employee in face with Orbeez gun, deputies say

Bead became lodged in victim’s nose after attack, records show

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Central Florida police warn about dangerous ‘Orbeez Challenge’ social media trend

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old New Smyrna Beach High School student faces a felony charge after deputies said he shot a school employee in the face with an Orbeez gun, lodging one of the beads in the victim’s nose.

Deputies said they were called to the school Monday around 3:20 p.m. after the shooting.

The victim said she was locking a gate near the faculty parking lot when she was shot in the face multiple times, according to a news release. The victim told investigators one of the beads got lodged in her nose, forcing her blow it out. Deputies said she was not injured in the attack.

Deputies questioned the student the next day and he admitted to “horseplaying” with the gun and making a Snapchat video as he shot the employee, according to the release.

The teen faces a charge of battery on a school employee.

Law enforcement across the state have been dealing with similar attacks involving Orbeez guns, including multiple incidents in Volusia County.

