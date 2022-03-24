Halifax Health reports zero COVID patients for 1st time since pandemic began

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Halifax Health hospitals reported zero patients in their care tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic began over two years ago.

The hospital system, which spans across Volusia and Flagler counties, announced the news on their social media page.

“This is a great time to reflect and thank healthcare workers for the exception care they provide every day,” Halifax Health officials said in a Facebook post.

This comes as Florida averaged 1,470 daily COVID-19 cases earlier this month, two years after the pandemic was declared on March 11, 2020, according to Florida’s Department of Health. This marks a significant drop in daily cases from where Florida stood earlier this year.

Central Florida doctors said they are continuing to see a decline in COVID-19 positivity rates and cases, but county leaders still urge people to use caution and get vaccinated.