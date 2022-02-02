WATCH LIVE at 4:30 p.m.: Orange County Mayor to discuss COVID as positivity rate remains high

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County officials will provide an update on COVID-19 cases and mitigation efforts on Wednesday, after a month that saw omicron cases hit their peak, two mayors catch COVID-19 and the county’s health officer get suspended.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will provide the update at 4:30 p.m. from the Orange County administration building in downtown Orlando.

It’s the first such update since Demings announced he was infected with COVID-19 on Jan. 19. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer tested positive two days later.

It also will be the second update without Dr. Raul Pino, who was suspended by the state last month after an email was made public in which he berated the staff at the Florida Dept. of Health in Orange County for its low vaccination rate.

The state is investigating whether Pino violated state laws that ban COVID-19 vaccination mandates for public workers.

According to the county, the 14-day rolling positivity rate for Orange County was 25.8%. In the past three weeks, new cases have been predominantly from the 25-44 age group, which represented 34% of new cases.

In the seven days prior to Jan. 31, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 12,455 new cases and 50 new virus-related deaths in Orange County, records show. Orange County has a high rate of community transmission, according to the CDC, as do most counties in the country.

The good news is that the positivity rate is trending down from a high above 40% that Demings reported Jan. 11, and the latest data shows 80.7% of eligible county residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. The county is extending all three of its drive-thru testing sites through Feb. 28.

