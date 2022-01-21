Orlando mayor, wife test positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Friday he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Dyer said the pair got tested after he was made aware he’d been exposed to someone who contracted the virus.

Both he and his wife are currently asymptomatic, a fact he credits to being fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, according to a tweet made Friday.

Dyer said he will “continue to isolate (and) work on City business remotely as directed by CDC guidelines.”

He also encouraged anyone eligible to receive their COVID-19 booster shot if they haven’t already.

“We can continue to take action to protect ourselves from the serious impacts of the virus and ensure our community keeps moving in the right direction,” Dyer said in a tweet.

This comes days after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings tested positive for COVID-19. Demings is fully vaccinated with the booster and is experiencing mild symptoms.