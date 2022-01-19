Orange County mayor tests positive for COVID

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the county, Demings tested positive Tuesday and has mild symptoms. The mayor is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

County officials said Demings will be working from home and following protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for returning to work. The CDC issued updated guidelines at the end of December, cutting isolation restrictions for people who are not experiencing symptoms.

The mayor provided an in-person COVID-19 update last Wednesday where he discussed a recent decline in virus levels in county wastewater.

This comes as Dr. Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, has been placed on administrative leave while the department conducts an inquiry regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

“As the decision to get vaccinated is a personal medical choice that should be made free from coercion and mandates from employers, the employee in question (Pino) has been placed on administrative leave, and the Florida Department of Health is conducting an inquiry to determine if any laws were broken in this case,” FDOH press secretary Jeremy Redfern said in a statement.