New Chevrolet Silverado to be donated to Texas teen whose truck was flipped in tornado

After being behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was flipped by a Texas tornado, a 16-year-old boy is getting a brand new ride.

Riley Leon told KVUE-TV that he was on his way home from a Whataburger job interview in Elgin, Texas, on Monday when the tornado arrived.

[TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted as insurance relief, but puts costs up front | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

In a viral video, it shows the tornado flipping Leon’s truck on its side and spinning, before the truck landed back on its tires and Leon drives off. The boy’s brother told KVUE that the truck has been in the family for a decade.

Chevrolet announced it is donating a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in Cherry Red to Leon and his family, the company said on Facebook Thursday.

“We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms,” the post said.

In addition to the truck, Chevy Cares announced it will donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.