US Army Reserve Center in Sanford to be dedicated after Oviedo’s Sgt. Alwyn Cashe

SANFORD, Fla. – A ceremony Friday morning will be held to dedicate the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Sanford after Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, a soldier from Oviedo who died in October 2005 at 35 years old after saving the lives of multiple others in Iraq.

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat who represents Florida’s 7th congressional district, will speak at the event at 10 a.m.

Cashe had been awarded the Silver Star for his actions, but Murphy said she pushed to give Cashe more recognition after learning his story.

A bill she introduced to waive the requirement that the Medal of Honor be awarded within five years of one’s actions, H.R. 8276, was signed into law by President Donald Trump in December 2020. About a year later in December 2021, President Joe Biden posthumously awarded Cashe the Medal of Honor.

Murphy has previously campaigned to rename military installations after Cashe, writing to The Naming Commission in February to request that Fort Benning be renamed to Fort Cashe. As the commission looks to rename nine Army bases in the U.S., Cashe’s name has made its latest list of potential choices which will ultimately be submitted to Congress in October.