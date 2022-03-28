80º

14-year-old arrested in connection with fatal Ocala shooting, police say

Police say teen did not fire fatal shot, still searching for others involved in the shooting

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Cedrick Bowie, 14, was arrested after being accused of being an accomplice to murder, police said. (Ocala Police Department)

OCALA, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused of being an accomplice in the fatal shooting of a man outside an Ocala food store last Friday, police announced Monday.

Police said Cedrick Bowie faces a murder charge in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Jacorie McCullough.

The shooting occurred after a fight broke out in front of the 7 Days Food Store on 2002 NW 1st Ave., according to officers.

Investigators said the teen did not shoot McCullough, but was an accomplice in the homicide.

Detectives said they are still searching for others involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Ocala Police Department Det. Kern at 352-369-7000 or dial **TIPS to remain anonymous.

This is an active investigation.

