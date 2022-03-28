16-year-old arrested after 2 ‘Orbeez Challenge’ attacks, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. – A 16-year-old faces two misdemeanor charges after police said he acted as the getaway driver for two “Orbeez Challenge” attacks in Ocala.

According to police, the first attack happened outside a YMCA, 3200 SE 17th St., where a group walked up to a victim and shot them in the face and arm before running off, jumping into a car and driving away.

A short time later, the same car, driven by the 16-year-old, pulled into a Taco Bell drive-thru where another victim was shot in the chest, officers said.

The victim here panicked, initially thinking they were shot with a real gun, according to a news release. Surveillance video helped detectives identify the vehicle and the driver, officers said.

Investigators said the teen is not cooperating with investigators and has not revealed any of the other people he was driving with.

The teen faces two charges of simple battery.

These attacks are the latest in a string of Orbeez Challenge shootings happening around Central Florida.