Clermont cheerleading coach arrested, accused of molesting children, police say

Vigiland D'Haiti, 39, who was arrested at his home on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Clermont-area cheerleading coach is out on a $30,000 bond after he was arrested Monday, accused of child molestation by multiple victims, according to the Clermont Police Department.

Vigiland D’Haiti, 39, is co-owner and head coach of Rush Allstars, as well as a Pop Warner Nationals judge and a high school choreographer, according to the World Cheer Center website.

Clermont police said Wednesday that D’Haiti was taken into custody at his home by Winter Garden police, as there was a warrant for his arrest out in Lake County for multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on victims aged 12-15 years old.

Victims have come forward to describe incidents that allegedly took place as far back at 2013 and as recently as 2021, according to Clermont police. In addition to coaching at Rush Allstars, D’Haiti has coached at several other gyms in the Central Florida area and beyond, including high schools, police said.

In a news release, Clermont police urged any other individuals with information about D’Haiti, or additional victims, to come forward.