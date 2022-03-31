Boy with heart condition helps Batman fight crime in Orlando

The two were on a special mission to find the Joker who was on the run at the Amway Center after “kidnapping” the Magic mascot, Stuff.

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a mission Masai Wheeler will never forget, a day with his favorite hero — Batman!

“I really, really wanted to defeat the Joker because he has an evil plan,” Masai said.

His dad, Lance Wheeler, explained the 6-year-old was born with a serious heart condition and immediately had heart surgery.

“He was born at the children’s hospital in Philadelphia and pretty much did a surgery and he was going to have a 50/50 chance and five years later, six years, yesterday was his birthday, he’s a normal kid,” Wheeler said.

Masai was able to capture the Joker with the help of several local heroes like Orange County Sheriff John Mina, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma and Orlando Police Deputy Chief Eric Smith.

“If you can put a spot on a pin, that’s how big he was when they told us he was going to have heart problems, but we believe in our faith and faith fought us through,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said several foundations were involved to make Masai’s dream come true, including Make-A-Wish, Give Kids The World, The Camaraderie Foundation and The Axel Foundation.