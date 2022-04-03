Jury selection underway in murder trial for man accused in Celebration slayings

Day one of jury selection in the Anthony Todt case wrapped just after 2 p.m., with the judge and attorneys whittling down the first group of 50 people to 29.

Todt was arrested in January 2020 in connection to the alleged slayings of his family in their Celebration home.

They are looking at 150 people over the course of the jury selection process.

The process is all about asking potential jurors questions to gauge whether they could serve in the case.

Some of the initial questions from the judge to potential jurors were regarding medical appointments that could not be rescheduled, any work-related conflicts, or if the juror is responsible for the care of someone else.

The second round of questions came from attorneys asking jurors if they had seen any news coverage surrounding Todt, or if they had religious beliefs that could interfere with them remaining impartial.

Todt, 46, is accused of killing his wife, three children, and their dog in January of 2020. According to the medical examiner’s report, they had lethal doses of Benadryl, as well as stab wounds.

The judge has ruled the federal investigation cannot be brought up during the trial. During a final status hearing last week, the judge also said Todt’s mental health history cannot be discussed.

The judge also partially excluded Todt’s confession to law enforcement after his defense argued he was not informed of his Miranda rights before talking to detectives.

While Todt is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty, the former Orange Osceola State Attorney, Aramis Ayala, at the time, said they would not be seeking the death penalty in this case.

Todt’s trial was initially scheduled for last year, however, it was rescheduled after Todt had a medical issue and because his lead attorney died unexpectedly.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday, April 11, at 9 a.m., and the judge indicated it is expected to last two weeks.