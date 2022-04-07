Free food deals for National Burrito Day

Thursday, April 7, is the day to celebrate what may be your favorite food and beverage.

It’s National Beer Day and National Burrito Day!

So if you love the tightly wrapped tortilla goodness, then today is a good day for you.

Here are some local deals, according to USAToday.com.

Chipotle Rewards members can get a free side or topping of Queso Blanco when they purchase an entrée using the digital-only promo code NBD2022 through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com.

Del Taco rewards members can get BOGO burritos Thursday.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop also has a deal for its rewards members, who can get a free Smother with all burrito purchases on Thursday. It’s available to everyone but third-party delivery orders.

Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering its members a $5.99 burrito and bowl deal through its app, Moes.com or in restaurant.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is offering $3 Modelo and $5 bar bites deals Thursday to celebrate both National Beer Day and National Burrito Day.

Taco Bell is giving its rewards member a free burrito with an order of $15 or more through its app.

Tijuana Flat’s “Throwback Thursdaze” deal happens to fall on burrito day and guests can get a burrito, chips and drink for $7.99.