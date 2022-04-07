80º

LIVE

Local News

🔓Quiz: How well do you know the City of Orlando?

‘407 Day’ celebrated on April 7

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Insider, Orlando, Orange County, 407 Day
Lake Eola (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando dates back to 1838, according to the city. It got its start during the height of the Seminole Wars.

The city says its history is not as clear on where the name Orlando came from.

According to the city, “Orlando has evolved from the hub of Florida’s citrus industry in the 19th century to a mecca for tourism in the 20th century.”

Thanks to some fun facts from the City of Orlando, we want to test your knowledge with this quiz. See how well you know Orlando by taking the quiz below.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

email