Florida man arrested after hiding live alligator in his truck, deputies say

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies found a live baby alligator inside a truck during a traffic stop Friday near 12th Street Southeast and Golden Gate Boulevard, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said via Facebook.

Deputies said Michael Marolla, 31, had the animal inside an open plastic tub in the bed of the pickup, along with two firearms.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a GMC Sierra pickup after they recognized the driver from previous law enforcement encounters as having a suspended license.

In addition to the alligator and the firearms, deputies also found syringes loaded with methamphetamine in Marolla’s jacket.

Police then arrested Marolla, who now faces two counts of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

CCSO notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the gator, and wildlife officers responded to investigate.