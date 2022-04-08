NASA sets date for 2nd attempt at Artemis I dress rehearsal testing

FILE - In this photo released by NASA, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen at sunrise atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, April 4, 2022, in preparation for the Artemis I wet dress rehearsal test. Launch managers tried twice _ once Sunday and again Monday _ to load nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket. Problems with fans at the launch pad thwarted the first effort, while a stuck valve halted the second attempt. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA now has a date set for its second attempt at a wet dress rehearsal for its Artemis I mission, a crucial test in the space agency’s goal to return astronauts to the moon.

According to NASA, the wet dress rehearsal will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. This test will begin a little more than 24 hours after the Ax-1 mission, which will see the first all-private crew launch to the International Space Station on Friday.

The space agency said the test will last about two days, wrapping at 2:40 p.m. on Monday, April 11.

The #Artemis I wet dress rehearsal test is slated to begin on April 9 with T-0 planned for 2:40pm ET on April 11.



Teams continue to troubleshoot and refine the test schedule to account for insights gained during the previous runs and activities: https://t.co/JbziEft2xN pic.twitter.com/PfleowMXDJ — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) April 8, 2022

Engineers were forced to scrub the first test Monday during tanking as teams encountered a valve issue during tanking.

Ad

“While engineers investigate the issue, teams continue to refine the test schedule to account for insights gained during the previous runs and activities, or test objectives, that were completed earlier this week,” NASA said in a news release.

Once the test is completed, the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft will be returned to the Vehicle Assembly Building to conduct final tests and adjustments before an eventual maiden launch sometime in the next few months.

The Artemis I mission is the first to send a rocket to the moon in decades. It will orbit the moon and then return to Earth. If successful, NASA will send a crew on Artemis II, and then a crew will land on the moon with the Artemis III mission.

Ad

NASA is expecting the Artemis III mission to happen no earlier than 2025.