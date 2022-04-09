Floridians finding cheaper transportation as fuel price rise

As gas prices continue to rise, drivers are seeking cheaper alternatives of transportation.

As gas prices continue to rise, drivers are seeking cheaper alternatives of transportation.

MegaBus.com said the company is increasing the number of trips to and from Orlando to keep up with demand.

“A lot of people who try it out are pleasantly surprised at the experience with how smooth it is, the ease of boarding,” Colm Lynch, from MegaBus.com.

MegaBus.com said ridership has increased 40%.

[TRENDING: WATCH LIVE: Axiom, SpaceX sending 1st private crew to space station | 2022 hurricane season expected to be busy for Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“People are thinking twice about taking the car. The bus or motor coach also offer different amenities like wifi and power outlets,” Lynch said.

Amtrak said while it can’t be for certain an increase in demand is directly rested to higher gas prices, their ridership has continued to increase through 2022. Compared to a single car’s emissions, Amtrak also said their trains are a low carbon alternative.

The Florida Department of Transportation, which operates SunRail said ridership in January 2022 was up 40% from a year prior. Officials asked said a few weeks ago, SunRail experienced its highest ridership numbers in more than two years.

While the pandemic has certainly played a role in decreasing demand as well, MegaBus.com said ticket sales in the Orlando area have always been strong.

“Florida sort of remained opened for intercity bus travel throughout. We didn’t need to shut it down,” Lynch said.

Ad

Lynch also said the increase in ticket sales has offset higher fuel costs for their buses, adding at this time there are no plans to increase prices for passengers.