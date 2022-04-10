Opening statements to begin Monday in murder trial for man accused of Celebration slayings

Opening statements to begin in murder trial for Anthony Todt, accused of Celebration slayings.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Opening arguments in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his family are set to begin Monday morning.

Anthony Todt is accused of murdering his wife, their three children and the family’s dog in their Celebration home in January 2020.

Last week, state prosecutors and Todt’s defense team questioned a pool of 150 potential jurors. It took them three days to select the jury, made up of eight women and six men, with two alternates.

Todt’s defense attorneys questioned potential jurors about their knowledge of the case.

“I know the court has asked whether you heard any publicity about this case. Did you hear the name Anthony Todt ring a bell when you heard it? Did it get any news coverage or anything like that?” his defense team asked.

Other lines of questioning surrounded potential jurors’ religious beliefs.

“Do you feel that because of your religious belief you may be fair and impartial in regard to this trial?” his defense team asked.

At the time of the discovery of the murders, Osceola County sheriff’s deputies and federal investigators were attempting to arrest the Connecticut physical therapist for healthcare fraud.

The medical examiner’s report said the victims died from Benadryl overdoses and that they were stabbed.

Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala said she would not seek the death penalty in this case, so Todt faces life in prison if convicted.

During pretrial hearings, Todt’s defense team won a motion to exclude parts of his confession. The defense argued detectives did not read Todt his Miranda rights before being interviewed when he was first arrested at the hospital.

Todt has since blamed his wife for the murders.

The judge expects the trial to last two weeks. Opening statements begin Monday at 9 a.m.