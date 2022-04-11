Florida woman placed boy in dryer, making him go ‘round and round,’ officials say

EUSTIS, Fla. – A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested Saturday on allegations of placing a 4-year-old boy in a dryer that went “round and round,” a Lake County arrest affidavit stated.

Amber Chapman, of Eustis, was arrested on a charge of aggravated child abuse in the February incident after the boy was found with head, face, back and abdomen injuries consistent with the allegations.

[TRENDING: Property insurance attorney offers perspective on Florida’s insurance crisis | Kmart now down to 3 stores. Here’s where they’re located | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to the arrest affidavit, the boy, who was often left in the care of Chapman, was taken to the ER at UF Health Leesburg Hospital, where he said “Miss Amber” placed him in the dryer with some towels and he spun around. The boy had swelling and bruises on his head, cheeks, ears, stomach and back, officials said.

During an interview several days later, the boy said Chapman placed him in the dryer, closed the door and he went “round and round,” the affidavit stated.

A medical report stated that it’s unclear if the dryer caused the injuries, “but the severity of the injuries and the locations of the injuries on the back, face, forehead and ears are consistent with being inflicted by the same.”

The affidavit did not state a motive.

A warrant was issued for Chapman on Friday, and she was arrested the next day.