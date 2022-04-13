Windermere apartment complex sees 2nd string of car break-ins in less than a year

Aubrey López is among the recent victims whose car was broken into early Tuesday morning at The Retreat apartment complex in Windermere.

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Aubrey López is among the recent victims whose car was broken into early Tuesday morning at The Retreat apartment complex in Windermere.

“It’s Windermere, and you’d think it’s very quiet over here. It’s secluded; not a lot of crime,” López said a day after her blue sedan was the target of thieves.

According to law enforcement, about 10 cars had their windows smashed and items stolen from them. López said it’s not the first time residents of the apartment complex where she’s lived for three years have had to deal with this type of crime.

“The cop that was here said it’s happening a lot more frequently in this area now,” López told News 6. “The cops seem to think they’re looking for money or guns ‘cause they’re only looking in center consoles and the glove compartments.”

Other residents found out about the break-ins through social media.

“Somebody had posted a picture actually of their window smashed in, and we were like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ we have to go out to our car and make sure everything’s out,” Allison Ursen, a resident of The Retreat at Windermere said.

José Godoy, a resident of The Retreat, said his car was broken into about 7 months ago.

“They didn’t steal anything, but I mean it’s weird. This is the second time that happens so often,” Godoy said.

The owner of one of the vehicles targeted, a Subaru, told News 6 all that was stolen was a phone charging cable and that other more valuable items were left behind.

Several different types of cars like a Camaro, a Mustang, a Toyota SUV and a Tacoma pickup truck are among the cars broken in to.

Residents told News 6 there is no security on the property and they hope that with the uptick in cases, the property manager will find a solution.

“There should just be some better security around here. You would hope,” Nicholas Dattall, a resident said. He added a family member is one of the victims. “One of them actually was my cousin who had their car broken in to-- a couple of things were taken out of.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.